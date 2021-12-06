Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $60.55 or 0.00120145 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $101.53 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

