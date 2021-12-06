Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $506.15

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $172,091.58 and $2,111.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $506.15 or 0.01038161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

