Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 1.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 111,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

