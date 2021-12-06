yAxis (YAXIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,975.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $47,975.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.