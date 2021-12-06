Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $743,343.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

