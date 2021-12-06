YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $160,171.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,269,372,881 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.