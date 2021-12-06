Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

