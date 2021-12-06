Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.14. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

