Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOL opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

