Zacks: Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. 997,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,179. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $506.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

