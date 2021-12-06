Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 804.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.