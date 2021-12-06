Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.79 Million

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $815.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.16 million and the highest is $865.20 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

FRG stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

