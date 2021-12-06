Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $6.17 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

