Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $128.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.70 million to $129.22 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.39 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $512.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

