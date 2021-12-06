Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 14,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.