Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 14,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

