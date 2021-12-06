Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSE WTI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.14.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
