Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

