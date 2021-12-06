Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 4,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

