Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $774.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of GO opened at $27.10 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

