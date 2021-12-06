Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

