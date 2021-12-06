Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

