Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $175,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

