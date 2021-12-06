Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.76 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

