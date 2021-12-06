Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $128.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.98 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $31.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

