Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 134,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,178. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market cap of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

