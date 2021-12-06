Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.87. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

