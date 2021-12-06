Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $11.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.42 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $43.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2,593.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.