Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,858. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

