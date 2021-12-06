Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $585.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

