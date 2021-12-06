Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NOVN remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Monday. 254,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $464,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.