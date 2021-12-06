Zacks: Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $689.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $683.10 million and the highest is $695.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

