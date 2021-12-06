Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $132,000.

PetIQ stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.