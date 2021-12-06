Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.43. Post reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Post stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. Post has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.