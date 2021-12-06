Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $154.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.50 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $526.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $713.73 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $791.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.97.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.