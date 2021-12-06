Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 105.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.75. 3,841,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

