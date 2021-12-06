ZB Token Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $131.66 million and $1.85 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.