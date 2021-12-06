Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $661,664.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

