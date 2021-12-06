Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 24.40.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

