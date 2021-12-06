ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.67 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $80.67 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

