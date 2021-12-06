ZooKeeper Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $879,962.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 81,082,929 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

