Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.65.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

