ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,939,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,841,522 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18,172.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 948.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

