ZPER 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $382,753.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00336704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.58 or 0.01363676 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.