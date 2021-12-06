ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Tops $354,735.58

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $354,735.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00317440 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009724 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $746.54 or 0.01550204 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

