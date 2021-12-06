Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 8.7%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $280.00 and last traded at $286.09. Approximately 22,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,839,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average of $262.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

