Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) vs. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Critical Analysis

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Twin Disc -6.82% -1.72% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Water Solutions and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twin Disc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Volatility and Risk

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Twin Disc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.08 $48.50 million $1.80 19.69 Twin Disc $218.58 million 0.78 -$29.72 million ($1.14) -11.05

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Twin Disc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A., Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.