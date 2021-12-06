Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 9.7% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.36. 111,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,307,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.