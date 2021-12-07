-$0.02 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LPTH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 661,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

