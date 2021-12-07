$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 551,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

