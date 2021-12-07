$0.09 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.