$0.09 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Snap also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,712,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922,150. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Snap has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.